ORROK, Sr., William "Bill" William "Bill" Orrok, Sr. of Chamblee (most recently of Sunrise of Decatur) passed away April 29th. He would have turned 89 today. Bill was a sweet, sentimental man who loved to joke. He was born in Yonkers, NY, May 24th,1930. At 16, he quit school to help support his mom and younger brother; at 18 he enlisted in the Army, training as a tank gunner. After a year, he returned to school and met the love of his life, Dorothy "Dottie" Beck. They married in 1955. Bill graduated from Long Island University and started a career in advertising a real life "Mad Man." In the late 1960s, after he became a dad, he went to work for IBM in the ad department. In 1975, IBM transferred Bill to Atlanta. He retired in 1988, and he and Dottie joined a square dance club. They traveled the US, attending annual square dance conventions, and went to Europe, and The Bahamas. After Dottie died in 2002, Bill devoted himself to his grandchildren, who dubbed him "Grampy." Bill loved to eat and never met a meal he didn't like, especially lunches at IHOP with friends, or ice cream with the grandkids. He enjoyed old movies, particularly Westerns and war films. He is survived by his brother Richard, daughter Katherine "Kathy" Caldwell (Kyle), son William "Billy" Orrok, Jr. (Reynalyn) and his grandchildren: Kacy, Kali, and Kyler Caldwell, and Sophia Orrok. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019