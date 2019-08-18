|
|
PAYNE, William "Bill" Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 after graciously living with Alzheimer's disease for the last six years. He was just one week shy of his 71st birthday. He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him and his magnanimous faith and compassion; especially, his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and many friends. In honor of Bill's lifelong ministry to the poor and homeless, donations can be made to: St. Vincent de Paul at The Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 48 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 18, 2019