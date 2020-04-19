|
PETERS, Jr., William McKinley William McKinley Peters, Jr., 92, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 16th. Born on March 26, 1928 in Tucker, Georgia he was the son of William McKinley Peters, Sr. and Bessie Mae Morgan Peters. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Rueben Calvin Peters, sisters Janie M. Peoples and Sarah Peters Turks. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend. He retired from Lockheed Martin after 40 years of service. He was licensed realtor and owner of Reliable Realty company where he practiced real estate for over 40 years. He had a strong and loving relationship with God and was a faithful member of Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church where he served in many roles. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 62 years Bettye Ann Peters, six children: Dr. Cassandra Peters-Johnson, Valencia Peters White (Richard), William McKinley Peters III, Thea McKay Peters, Edmund Xavier Peters (Kimberly) and Rhoda Peters Dozier; six grandchildren: Jason C. Johnson (Tiffany), Mark B. Dozier, Leslie N. Dozier, Alexandria D. Peters, Tyrell J. Peters and Alexis Y. White; 9 great-grandchildren: Bryce O. Johnson, Jalen A. Peters, Blake J. Dozier, Ryder R. Riley, Rylee J. Riley, Willow Johnson, Jason Johnson Jr., Joy Johnson, James K. Johnson, III and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, April 20, 2020, 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA 30311; 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020