Resources
More Obituaries for William Pittroff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Pittroff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Pittroff Obituary
PITTROFF, William "Bill" William (Bill) Pittroff, age 88, of Johns Creek, GA passed away on April 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Dorothy, his daughters, Barbara and Nancy (Brant), and grandchildren, Will and Sydney. A funeral mass with interment of ashes will be held at a later date at Saint Brigid Catholic Church in Johns Creek, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Vincent dePaul Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -