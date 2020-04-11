|
PITTROFF, William "Bill" William (Bill) Pittroff, age 88, of Johns Creek, GA passed away on April 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Dorothy, his daughters, Barbara and Nancy (Brant), and grandchildren, Will and Sydney. A funeral mass with interment of ashes will be held at a later date at Saint Brigid Catholic Church in Johns Creek, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Vincent dePaul Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2020