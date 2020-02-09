Services
POPE, William Thomas William Thomas Pope, 84, of Snellville, GA, went home to be with our lord on Jan. 31, 2020. William was born in Perry County, AL to parents William R. and Bessie Brewer Pope. After graduating High School, he served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. William worked as a charter bus driver for Greyhound, receiving many safe driver awards. He was a faithful and dedicated worker and also retired from HGP/Old Castle Glass Company. Affectionately known as Papa Bill, he was a kind and generous man. He never met a stranger. He loved his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons. William was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marion Virginia Pope, his daughter Joanna Mesler, granddaughter, Katie Mesler, his parents William and Bessie Pope, his brothers, W. Robert, Clyde, and Travis Pope. William's many memories will live on in the lives of his daughter, Margaret O'Farrell (Mark), grandchildren, Christina Heath (Shannon), John Mark O'Farrell, Sabrah Hall (Zach), Zack O'Farrell, William Mesler, great-grandchildren, Andrew Hendry, Destiny Heath, Angel Heath, Parker Hall, great-great-grandchildren, Maicie Jones, and Kingston Hendry, his sisters, Ella Mae Daniels, Jennie Rotenberry, Mary Burt, and Lillie Ann Nester, along with his nieces, nephews and many dear relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in William's honor to the American Red Cross.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020
