PORTER, William C. "Bill" William C. "Bill" Porter, age 94, of Atlanta, passed away Sept. 8, 2019, at Brighton Gardens of Buckhead. Bill was born November 23, 1924, in Duncan, Oklahoma, the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ernest E. Porter, Sr. He lived his early life in Oklahoma and then moved to Atlanta. A Navy veteran of World War II and a retired Commander from the Navy Reserve, he was proud to have been able to serve his country. After the war, Bill graduated from the University of Miami and returned to Atlanta. He owned an independent insurance company for many years. Survivors include his dearly beloved wife of 47 years, Mary Brewin "Bette" Porter; two nephews, Robert R. Brewin III (Jeni) of Lake City, FL, and Thomas H. Brewin of Lakeland, Florida; two nieces, Janice Porter West (Carter) of Niceville, Florida, and Patti Porter Fitch (Dennis) of Gulf Breeze, FL; three great-nephews Robert R. Brewin IV (Holly) of Lake City, FL, David T. Brewin (Kelly) of Macclenny, FL, and Christopher J. Brewin of Lakeland, FL; cousins Kathleen Brewin Lewis (Jeff) of Atlanta, GA, Benjamin Brewin Lewis of Atlanta, GA, and Rosemary Lee Lewis of New York, NY. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest E. Porter, Jr. A graveside service will be held on September 16th at 11 AM, at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 11, 2019