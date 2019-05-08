|
|
PRICE, William Steven William Steven Price, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Emory Hillandale Hospital. He was born on April 5, 1970, in Cold Spring, NY to Marilynne Fitzpatrick and Richard L. Price. He is survived by his mother and father, brothers, Rip, Mark, and Brian Price; fianc?e, Suzanne Beam; treasured friend, Allison Corley Elwood; and extended family. Those who wish to celebrate Will's life are invited to Wages and Sons Funeral Home, 1040 Main Street, Stone Mountain, from 3 pm - 5 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign or to the animal rescue of your choice.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019