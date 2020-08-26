William Price

PRICE, Jr., William Parks It is with much sadness that we share the passing of our loved one. William Parks Price, Jr. of East Point, passed away on Friday, August 21, at the age of 70. William was born on June 10, 1950 to William Parks Price, Sr. and Ina B. Johnson Price. He was the second born of eight children. He lived his first few years in Hapeville before his family moved to East Point where he lived the next sixty plus years. He attended Marion Smith Elementary school and played baseball at the Jesse Draper Boys Club. He graduated from Russell High school in 1968. After high school he spent four years in the army. Following his discharge from the army he worked for many years in the Fulton County tag office. This is where he met and later married Barbara Jean "Dee Dee" Bragan. On August 25,1977 they had a beautiful baby girl, Jenifer Robin. William raised his daughter as a single dad. Besides being a parent he also loved gardening and Atlanta Braves baseball. William remained in East Point until late summer of 2018 when he sold his home and moved in with his daughter and her family in Lithia Springs, GA. William had been in declining health for several years and spent his last week in hospice at Wellstar Tranquility. William was predeceased by his parents and three siblings, Donna Kay Price, Kathy Price Higgins and Larry Price. He is survived by his daughter Jenifer Price, granddaughter Briauna Buice, and grandson Raygan Mitchell all of Lithia Springs, GA. He is also survived by four sisters, Barbara Joanne Anderson, Waycross, GA, Linda Lathren, Commerce, GA, Susan Plowden, Powder Spring, GA, and Billie Price, Marietta, GA. Per his wishes he was cremated. No service is planned.



