PUCKETT, Jr., William Marsh William (Bill) Marsh Puckett, Jr., age 74 of Atlanta, passed away on Saturday, November 2. Beloved husband of 48 years to Lois (Wright) Puckett, Bill was born in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late William and Lee Ling Puckett. He started working at the age of 13 in order to help his family and eventually worked his way through college, paving the way for a very successful career in the mortgage and banking industry, mostly with BB&T. More than anything, Bill was a family man, beaming with pride at the mention of his twin daughters Marisa (Dustin) Howell and Cara (Jon) Roxland and grandchildren Emma and Lily Roxland, with a grandson due this winter. In addition to his wife and children, Bill is survived by his sisters Marsha Hardesty and Linda (Ed) Williams, both of Owensboro, Kentucky, and many loving nieces and nephews. A renowned storyteller, Bill had legions of friends throughout the country, all with their own "Puckett" stories to tell. He was an avid fan of the local sports teams, the Braves and Dawgs in particular, and enjoyed nothing more than watching their games with his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at St. Benedict's Episcopal Church (Smyrna) at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 9. Donations may be made to Shepherd Center Foundation or St. Benedict's Episcopal School.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019