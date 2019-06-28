Services
RICHARDS, Jr., William William Clay Richards, Jr., 63 of Suwanee, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Gail Cowan; niece, Evelyn Cowan Strozier (Tyler); friend, Yvette Thomas; aunts, Nancy McGhee and Jane McGhee; and many cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
