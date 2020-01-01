|
RICHARDSON, William Fredrick "Bill" William "Bill" Fredrick Richardson, 66 passed on Wednesday Dec. 25, 2019 due to a long battle of cancer. He was born on Jan. 17, 1953 in Paget, Bermuda. He is survived by his loving wife Camille, his two daughters, Kim and Jackie, his mother Gilmore, his father William and step mother Lynn, his sister Irene and brother Mark as well as relatives and friends. He had recently retired as an engineer and enjoyed golfing, traveling, volunteering with his church. A funeral service honoring the life of William will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 11 AM, at Buford Church of Christ, Buford, GA, where he will lie in state from 10 AM - 11 AM. Minister Kyle Rye will be officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 3 PM - 8 PM, at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy. Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 1, 2020