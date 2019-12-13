|
|
ROBERSON, Sr., William Thaxton Celebration of Life for William Thaxton Roberson, Sr. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, 11 AM, in our Cascade Chapel. Pastor Thomas Mills, officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM, on day of service. Survivors: wife, Jacqueline Frye Roberson; son, William "Buddy" Roberson, Jr. (Lashonda); daughter, Thalise Jacqueline Perry; grandchildren, Laila Roberson, Braylon Roberson, Jahlyn McKie, and Patrick Perry, II; mother, Lurline A. Roberson; brother, Elliott Vincent Roberson (Mischa); sister, Belinda Beavers (George); brothers-in-law, Charles Frye (Margaret), and Curtis Malone; other relatives, and friends. Viewing today 9 AM 9 PM, and Wake this evening from 7:30 PM 9 PM at Murray Brothers. (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019