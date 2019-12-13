Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for William Roberson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Roberson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Roberson Sr. Obituary
ROBERSON, Sr., William Thaxton Celebration of Life for William Thaxton Roberson, Sr. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, 11 AM, in our Cascade Chapel. Pastor Thomas Mills, officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM, on day of service. Survivors: wife, Jacqueline Frye Roberson; son, William "Buddy" Roberson, Jr. (Lashonda); daughter, Thalise Jacqueline Perry; grandchildren, Laila Roberson, Braylon Roberson, Jahlyn McKie, and Patrick Perry, II; mother, Lurline A. Roberson; brother, Elliott Vincent Roberson (Mischa); sister, Belinda Beavers (George); brothers-in-law, Charles Frye (Margaret), and Curtis Malone; other relatives, and friends. Viewing today 9 AM 9 PM, and Wake this evening from 7:30 PM 9 PM at Murray Brothers. (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -