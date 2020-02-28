|
ROGERS, William Celebration of Life for Mr. William E. Rogers, will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020, at 11 AM, at New Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2055 Fairburn Rd. SW, Atlanta 30331. Interment West View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assembleat the church at 10:30 AM on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 2 - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000 mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020