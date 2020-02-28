Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Rogers Obituary
ROGERS, William Celebration of Life for Mr. William E. Rogers, will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020, at 11 AM, at New Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2055 Fairburn Rd. SW, Atlanta 30331. Interment West View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assembleat the church at 10:30 AM on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 2 - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000 mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -