RUCKER, William C. William C. Rucker aka ("Bill," "Conway," "Papaw") passed away at his home in Grayson, Georgia surrounded by family on March 7, 2020. Born in Rolla, Arkansas 1928, he was preceded in death by his wife Louise on December 25, 2012. He is survived by his daughters Phyllis Dotson, and husband Harold of Loganville, Georgia, Theresa Pruitt and husband Joe of Grayson, Georgia. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, a sister Billie Lindsey of Dallas, Texas and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends in Arkansas, Texas and Georgia. He was loved by all who got to meet him. He was retired after 33 years of a distinguished career with Eastman Kodak Corp. He was also an accomplished woodworker, gardener, photographer, he could fix anything, and loved telling stories. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2020