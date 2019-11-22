|
RUPPERT, Sr., William William Francis Ruppert, Sr., age 90, of Peachtree Corners, GA passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. William was born in Big Bend, WI on February 24, 1929 to William H. Ruppert and Effie Beulin of Mukwonago, WI. William graduated from Mukwonago High School and enlisted with the United States Air Force. While serving with the USAF in Puerto Rico, he married his beloved Bernice A. Taylor of Mukwonago, WI. William was honorably discharged from active duty with the USAF and continued his military service with the Air Force Reserve until he retired in 1989 with the rank of CMSGT. William and Bernice established their first home in Sarasota, FL and raised their four children there for 20 plus years. A final move was made to Atlanta, GA. William's civilian career included time spent with Smalley Wellford Nalven Engineering in Sarasota; Phipps Land Company of Atlanta and as president of Federer-Ruppert and Assocs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice; his daughter, Pamela J. Johnston; and his grandson, Benjamin. William is survived by his son, William Jr.; daughters, Penny L. Iannuzzi and Teena Rene' O'Connor; sister, Phyllis Olson; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. William was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Skyland United Methodist Church. He was an active member of the United Methodist Men's Club. He took great pleasure in serving his community as both a military veteran and a volunteer. He was a long-time member and past Commander of American Legion Post 1 Atlanta, GA and active with the Air Force Sergeants Association. He actively volunteered with the American Red Cross, Fernbank Science Center and the Atlanta Aquarium. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation for William on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy. NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152. A 2:00 PM chapel service will follow at the same location with interment at the Pine Ridge Memorial Park with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of William to the . https://www.alz.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Ruppert family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019