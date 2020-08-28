William Schwieger

SCHWIEGER, William Lee William Lee Schwieger passed away August 25, 2020 after an active battle against ALS. Lee was born September 22, 1941 in Fayetteville, AR to Samuel Schwieger and Margaret Seamster Schwieger. The family moved to Shreveport, LA in the summer of 1943 where Lee's father began a 30 year career with SWEPCO as Director of Advertising and Public Relations. Lee went to Byrd High School where he was active in junior ROTC and other activities. After high school, Lee went to the University of Arkansas when he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and was active in the Industrial Engineering honor society. Lee graduated in January 1964 with a degree in Industrial Engineering and he joined GE for a 22-year career in a variety of jobs in Erie PA, Houston, San Antonio, Tulsa and London, UK. He was married to his first wife Gayle Garrigus in May of 1965 and they had a son and a daughter. Lee later joined Atlanta based The System Works in 1985 and moved to Atlanta in June of 1989. Lee Joined Merisel (later Arrow Electronics) in 1996 and served as Regional Manager of their MOCA unit, which was a distributor for Sun Microsystems. Lee retired at the end of 2006. Lee lost his first wife to cancer in 2000 and remarried in October 2006 to Helen Johnson. Lee was always active in his churches starting as a Methodist, becoming a member of Westminster Presbyterian in 1995 and serving as an Elder and Member of the Camp Westminster Board of Managers. Lee Joined Helen as a Member of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in 2007. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, and first wife, Gayle. Lee is survived by his second wife Helen Johnson, daughter, Carol (Schwieger) Dusek of Savannah, GA, son, Brent Schwieger of Atlanta and sister, Jane Dolan of England, AR and three grandchildren. Lee will be honored in a Graveside Service at Arlington Memorial Park on Mt. Vernon Hwy., in Sandy Springs, GA on Saturday, August 29 at 11 AM. Donations is his name should be made to Holy Innocents Episcopal Church at 805 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30327 or Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1438 Sheridan Road, Atlanta, GA 30324.