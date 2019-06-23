SCUPINE, William Fredrick William Fredrick Scupine was born on December 25, 1925 in Atlanta Georgia. He had one brother, Charles and one sister, Marion who preceded him. During his childhood he lived in Atlanta, Birmingham, Alabama and Miami, Florida. After graduating from Miami High School he received a football scholarship to Duke University where he played running back and was also on the track team. He spent time in the Army and then moved to Atlanta, Georgia where he worked for the Southern Bell and Fulton Bag and Cotton Seed. His main career was spent at Tip Top Roofers. After retiring from he ran a roofing consulting company, Summit Associates. Bill was married to Audrey Baldini in 1953 and had two daughters Kathi and Heather. Audrey passed away in 2009. He had 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was a member of Sandy Springs United Methodist church since 1959 where he enjoyed teaching Sunday school to the teens. He also was at one time active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Bill loved collecting antiques, writing poetry, singing, and walking his dogs. He was beloved in his neighborhood. The last years of his life were spent at Hammond Glenn where he made many friends and was known by everyone as Mr. Scoop. Special thanks go to caregivers Audrey, Simone, and Larry. He was always talkative and loved being around people. His optimism and bright smile will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following charities; Humane Society, Salvation Army, or the Smile Train. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church on Friday June 28 at 11:00 AM. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary