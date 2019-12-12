Services
Willis Funeral Service Inc
191 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Forsyth, GA 31029
(478) 994-5140
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
299 Union Hill Drive
Forsyth, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
95 West Morse Street
Forsyth, GA
William Shannon

William Shannon


1948 - 2019
William Shannon Obituary
SHANNON, William B. A memorial service honoring the life and legacy of William B. Shannon, former Deputy Chief of Atlanta Police Department, will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church located at 299 Union Hill Drive,Forsyth, GA . Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11: 00 A.M. at First Baptist Church located at 95 West Morse Street in Forsyth, GA. Reverend Clarence Thrower, Jr. will officiate.Interment and repast will immediately follow the funeral service at Hopewell United Methodist Church , 483 Hopewell Church Road, Forsyth GA. He is survived by his wife Deloris Shannon, one daughter Lynn Shannon Fuller, one grandson, six siblings, and other relatives. The family may be contacted at (404) 406-5793. Arrangements entrusted to Willis Funeral Services , 191 MLK Drive in Forsyth, GA. 31029.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 12, 2019
