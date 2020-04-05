|
SHEEHAN, William William Francis Sheehan, 85, of Avondale Estates, GA passed away at home on Saturday April 4, 2020. His wife of 59 years, Alice and their son Bill, were at his side. Mr. Sheehan was the son of Helen and Charles Sheehan. He was born in Patton, Pa. on February 16, 1935. He grew up in Ebensburg, Pa. Bill graduated from Ebensburg High School. He was retired from The Prudential Insurance Company where he was a Mortgage Lender in their Financial Services operations. William was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Lynn and a brother Clyde. He is survived by his wife Alice and son Bill, two brothers, Ronald and Paul and two sisters, Constance and Sally. Due to the shelter in place situation, a memorial service will be held in the Fall. To share a condolence with family, please visit their memorial page at www.asturner.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020