SHOPTAW, William Michael William Michael Shoptaw, 43, of Madison, Georgia passed away suddenly from a cardiac event following surgery on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Michael was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Bill and Wyn Shoptaw on February 24, 1977. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia College and State University in 2000 and recently earned his Certified Addiction Recovery Empowerment Specialist certification (CARES) and completed the RESPECT Institute of Georgia training program in 2019. He was extremely active in the recovery community of Georgia and had enjoyed employment at several health systems and recovery centers. He was also an LEED accredited licensed real estate broker in the state of Georgia. In addition to being an active advocate for the recovery community, Michael was dedicated to his own health and weight loss program, hitting the gym at 5:00 am every morning and enjoying his yoga classes. He was also an avid outdoors man and accomplished kayaker. Michael is survived by his parents, Bill W. and Wyn Shoptaw of Highlands, North Carolina; his loving son, Jason Michael Shoptaw of Madison, Georgia; his sister, Allyson Shoptaw Watkins, brother in law, Chad E. Watkins and nieces, Sierra and Ryder Watkins of Atlanta, Georgia; uncle Jimmy Weaver and wife of Tallahassee, Florida; uncle Bobby Shoptaw and wife of Cairo, Georgia; aunt Roma Renfro of Knoxville, Tennessee and many cousins and their families who loved him dearly. Michael is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Shoptaw and Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Weaver, Sr. respectively. Special thanks and remembrance to Mary Elizabeth Raiford, Kevin Mercer, Oliver J. Booker, Rachael Hogue, Vicki Star and the community at the Uptown Athletic Club, Melissa Martin, Jill Hill, Jenni Rom and the folks at Holding Space Yoga and to Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Roberts, Jr. A celebration of Michael's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in W. Michael Shoptaw's honor to the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse: www.gasubstanceabuse.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020