DAVIS, Sr., Dr. William Simmons Dr. William Simmons Davis Sr., the gentle healer, took off his stethoscope and pocketed his prescription pad, on Thursday afternoon, March 14th, one month after he celebrated his 87th birthday. He was born the only child to his parents, both deceased, William Penn Davis and Floy Grace Sadler Davis on February 14th, 1932 in Brownsville, Miss. In 1964, Bill and his wife of 66 years moved to Rome, Ga., where he practiced medicine with the Harbin Clinic and Floyd Medical Center. In 1973, Bill joined the Peachtree Parkwood Clinic, in Atlanta, Ga., where he practiced psychiatry for 8 years. In 1981, Bill returned to Rome to become the Medical Director of Psychiatric Services at Floyd Medical Center. Bill practiced medicine for 50 years. He was the former president of the Georgia Psychiatric Association, he was a long-time delegate and Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. Bill served on the Hospital Authority of Floyd Medical Center. He was honored to be a Robert S. Battey Fellow of the Floyd Health Care Foundation. Bill loved his church, First Baptist Church, Rome, Ga., where he served for many years as a Deacon. Frances and Bill are survived by children William S. Davis, Jr. "Bill" (Kathy), Margaret Alisa Davis "Alisa" (Todd Nagell), Robert M. Davis "Rob" (Amy) and grandchildren Sadler Davis, William Davis, Sam Nagell, Garrett Nagell, Ada Allaire, Ali Allaire, Davis Allaire, Mary Grace Davis, Annie Davis and Frances Davis. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Dr. Bill Davis can be made to First Baptist Church General Fund, Rome, Ga;, Floyd Medical Health Care Foundation, Rome, Ga; or the at 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at https://www.alz.org. The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rome, 100 East 4th Avenue. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. A private inurnment will be at Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Rome after the memorial service. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019