|
|
SLATE, Jr., William Roy William Roy Slate, Jr., age 77, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Sept. 29, 2019. William was born June 21, 1942 a native of Dalton, Georgia to the late William Roy and Elizabeth Sapp Slate. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Industrial Management. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a longtime member and deacon of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church and retired from Bell South. Favorite activities were spending time with his grandsons, all things baseball, especially Georgia Tech; also he enjoyed music, his antiques, gardening and loved planning the next travel adventure for the family. Bill is dearly loved by Genny, his wife of 47 years; his children, Stacy Petrea (Matthew), Shelly Nooner (Marc), Laura Slate Shope and son-in-law Zach Shope; six grandchildren, Trey, Robert, Ethan, Nathan, Slate and Callan; sister, Mary Anne Roos; many nieces, nephew and cousins. His legacy and love will live on in all that knew him. A memorial service will be held Oct. 5, 11 AM, at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to establish a scholarship endowment supporting Georgia Tech Baseball. Checks can be made payable to the "Alexander Tharpe Fund" with "Bill Slate Memorial" on the memo line, mailed to 150 Bobby Dodd Way NW, Atlanta, GA 30332. HM Patterson Canton Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2019