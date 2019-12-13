|
SMAIL, William Paul "Bill" William (Bill) Paul Smail passed into eternal life on December 9, 2019. He was 74 years old. He was born on June 5, 1945 at his grandmother's home in Cowen WV to Paul and Laurine. Bill was loving, intelligent, kind and especially remembered for this great sense of humor. He enlisted into the Air Force in 1964 and served for nine years. He was trained as a computer programmer in the early days of computer technology and became widely known as an expert in his field. He had a reputation as the "go to" person to handle difficult situations and built a highly successful career in the bank data processing business for over forty years. Bill leaves behind his wife Susan of 53 years, two sons John (Julia) and David (Leanne), grandchildren Dustin and Devin (sons of John and Shantelle Smail) and Nicholas and Elena (children of David and Leanne), great-grandson Benjamin (son of Dustin and Caitlin), and brothers Sam and Mike Smail and many nieces and a nephew. He will be greatly missed by his family who loved him and his many friends who respected and admired him. Services for Mr. Smail will be held on Monday, December 16, 1:00 PM, at Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton, GA. Donations may be made to the . Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019