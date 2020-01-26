|
SMITH, III, William P. William P. Smith III, age 80, of Decatur, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed from this life on Jan. 23, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Dorothy Wright Smith, son, William Patrick Smith IV, daughter, Marcelle Smith Davis and husband Shepherd Davis, three grandsons, William Patrick Smith V and wife Andrea Allen Smith, Colin Wingfield Davis, McKinley Adams Davis, granddaughter, Ansley Key Davis Waddell and husband Hayden Waddell, great-grandson, Rowan Connor Waddell, two brothers, Whitfield Crook Smith and wife Sherry Allen Smith, Robert Eubanks Smith and wife Mary Elizabeth Sosebee Smith. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents Dr. W. Pat Smith Jr and Nellie Key Crook Smith and sister Sarah Walker Smith. Mr. Smith spent his life in service to others. He is a graduate of Emory University and Emory University School of Law. Mr. Smith was General Counsel for the State Bar of Georgia for 25 years. He was a 50 year member and Past Master at Morningside Masonic Lodge, as well as past President and member of the Decatur Civitan Club and a member of the Atlanta Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He served 16 years as Recorder's Court Judge for the City of Decatur, President of the Decatur/DeKalb Bar Assoc., President of the National Organization of Bar Counsel and was a member of the Board of Governors and the Executive Committee for the State Bar of Georgia. He also served as an Elder at Rock Spring Presbyterian Church. Mr. Smith touched many lives both personally and professionally. His presence here will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6 PM - 8 PM, at A S Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2 PM, in the Chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home followed immediately with internment at Decatur Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020