SNEED, William Rodney William Rodney Sneed, of Atlanta, GA, passed away suddenly on August 21, 2019. Rod was born on November 27th, 1966 in Jacksonville, IL to parents William Martin Sneed and Karen Sue Olsen (Mark). He was preceded in death by his grandparents William & Louise Sneed and Raymond and Nadine Jacobs. Rod is survived by his siblings Monica (Steve) Covington, Chad (Colleen) Sneed and Desiree Sneed (Jeff Gaona); and nieces and nephews Matt, Ben, Ella, best friend Tyler, Jacob and Charlie. Before graduating from the University of Missouri, St. Louis, Rod started his career with UPS, where he worked for over 30 years. He was a proud UPS employee. Rod loved fishing, spending time with family and watching MIZZOU football and basketball. Rod was hard working, kind and had a big heart. He will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 PM Monday, August 26, 2019 at Poole Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM at Poole Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will also be held Friday, August 30, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to at Online condolences may be made www.poolefuneralhome.net
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 24, 2019