William Speaks

William Speaks Obituary
SPEAKS, William Edward "Roscoe" William Edward "Roscoe" Speaks, age 81 of Snellville, Ga., passed away on April 3, 2020 at Gwinnett Medical Center from complications related to Covid-19. Roscoe was born to Rupert Clayton Speaks and Vera Anne Davis Speaks in Atlanta, Ga. on December 16, 1938. He graduated from Southwest High School in 1956, and graduated from Georgia Tech in 1961 with an Industrial Management degree. He married his loving wife Harriet on April 9, 1960. Roscoe worked as a Facultative Branch Manager at Munich Reinsurance Group until he retired in 1988. In retirement, Roscoe continued to serve his community, volunteering at area nursing homes and hospices, earning the WXIA Community Service Award in 2004 for his selfless service to others. His greatest joy was sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ and offering comfort and fellowship to residents and patients with which he visited. Roscoe is survived by his wife of 60 years, Harriet Speaks; his three daughters Stevie, Becky, and Ginny; five grandchildren Ian, Anneliese, Tatum, Haley, and Carter; one great-granddaughter Quinn, and one great-grandson on the way. He was a member of White Oak Baptist Church in Lilburn, Ga. Due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 14 with immediate family only. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer when family and friends are able to gather again. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse. Condolences may be viewed or sent to www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company" Lawrenceville Chapel 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020
