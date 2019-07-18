Bill McCloskey, a longtime barkeep at Manuel's Tavern, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was 74.



Born March 18, 1945, William Thomas "Bill" McCloskey grew up in Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army, and was discharged in the late 1960s, whereupon he traveled the country with military pals before settling in Atlanta and a position with the Mead Paper Company. But he will be most remembered as a fixture at Manuel's, where he worked for nearly 50 years. "It's a tremendous loss," said Manuel's Tavern owner Brian Maloof. "He had an impact on everyone that worked here. He was the mediator of disputes, a firm hand for quality customer service – and he played both roles very well. He was a huge attraction here to our past, going all the way back to the early days of Manuel's Tavern."



Bill McCloskey went to work at Manuel's Tavern in 1972, when he was hired by Maloof's father and the tavern's patriarch, the late Manuel Maloof.



McCloskey is survived by his former wife, Victoria Lambert, daughters Lauren A. Lambert and Sheila Lambert, along with two sisters, Bonnie and Jackie, as well as nieces and nephews in Minnesota. Visitation with McCloskey's family will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 5, 2019 at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory (2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur), followed by a memorial service at noon. A remembrance will take place at Manuel's Tavern (602 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta) following the service.



Read more about Bill McCloskey on ajc.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from July 18 to Aug. 5, 2019