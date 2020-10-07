1/
William Toombs
TOOMBS, Jr., William


Mr. William Toombs, Jr., of Decatur, GA passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, 11:00 AM in Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 2284 Candler Road, Decatur. Rev. Mark Seals, Officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the mortuary, from 2:00 - 7:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories: his sister, Rosie Mae Knight; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Ave., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-371-0772-3.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Donald Trimble Mortuary
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
