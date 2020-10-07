TOOMBS, Jr., William
Mr. William Toombs, Jr., of Decatur, GA passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, 11:00 AM in Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 2284 Candler Road, Decatur. Rev. Mark Seals, Officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the mortuary, from 2:00 - 7:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories: his sister, Rosie Mae Knight; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Ave., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-371-0772-3.