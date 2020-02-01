|
|
TORBETT, William Dale William Dale Torbett, age 92, of Marietta, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Dale was born in Atlanta to the late Oscar and Bernice Torbett on April 28, 1927. He attended schools in the Atlanta area including Tech High School where he was a member of ROTC and Captain of the rifle team. Dale was drafted into the Army in August, 1945. He served at Fort Bragg, NC and was then sent to Germany. Dale was in the Military Police in Occupational Forces and was there through the end of WWII transporting prisoners out of German prisons. Once he was honorably discharged, he returned home to Atlanta to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology where he received his degree in Architecture in 1953. On Aug. 30, 1952, he married the love of his life, Floy Ferguson. They had a son and daughter and shared 67 blissful years together. Dale was an architect with Knox A. Griffen & Associates and Stonehenge Corporation. He retired in 1996. Dale was a member of the Architect Institute of America (AIA). He continued working independently until 2005. Dale had many interest and hobbies. He loved to read and did so until his final days. He was an avid woodworker, artist, and loved automobiles, especially Formula 1 racing. Dale was a diehard GA Tech Fan, attending football games from the age 16 with his uncle through the 2018 season. He loved his "Yellow Jackets"! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Torbett. Surviving are his wife, Floy, son, Dale, and his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Chuck Vanderwoud. Memorial services celebrating his life will be conducted on Monday, Feb. 3, at 1 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service, and a reception will follow the service at Patterson's. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy., NE #400, Atlanta, GA 30328, . *For all that knew him, he never met a stranger. He was always so kind and friendly to everyone. He treated many people as family with "adopted" daughters, sons, and grandchildren. Family was everything to him and the more in the family the better. He will be greatly missed by all he crossed paths with over his life*.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020