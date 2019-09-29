Services
Freeman Harris Funeral Home
212 East Elm Street
Rockmart, GA 30153
(770) 684-6551
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of First Baptist Church of Rome
TRIMBLE, Dr. William Brewster DR. WILLIAM BREWSTER TRIMBLE, age 89 of Rome, Georgia died on Thursday, September 26 at a local Rome Hospital. Dr. Bill Trimble was born in Atlanta, GA March 27, 1930. He was the son of the late Hoyt B. Trimble and the late Annie Florrie Trimble. He was preceded by his first wife, Nell Paris Poole Trimble; and sisters, Anne Dozier and Florrie Hill. Dr. Trimble grew up in College Park and graduated from College Park H.S., then attended Mercer University and Georgia State University. He then graduated from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He practiced family medicine in Atlanta for 44 years before retiring in 1997. Survivors include his wife, Anne Mintz Garner Trimble; son, F. Scott Trimble; daughter, Cindy Trimble; step-daughters, Denise Garner, Anslie Philpot and Mary Garner-Mitchell and step-son, Rex Garner. He is also survived by one grandson, two granddaughters, two step-grandsons and a step-granddaughter. A private interment will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Yorkville, GA. The family will receive friends on Monday between 1:00 and 2:00 PM and the memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM at Rome First Baptist Church Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , The Rome First Baptist Church Foundation or the William Davies Homeless Shelter. Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the memorial arrangements for Dr. William Brewster "Bill" Trimble.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019
