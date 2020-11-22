1/
William "Bill" Van Es
VAN ES, William "Bill"

William "Bill" Van Es, age 71, of Holly Springs, GA peacefully passed on November 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born, May 26, 1949 in Jersey City, NJ. After graduating Weehawken High School, he married his high school sweetheart Pat Van Es in 1970. They lived in their hometown of Secaucus, NJ for 50 over years, and a few years in West Milford, NJ prior to retiring to Georgia in 2014.

Bill had a successful career in the food industry. He worked in his family business at an early age and later solely owned and operated Van's Coffee Inc, prior to completing his career in restaurant management with Boston Market.

He was a coach and sponsor of a Secaucus Little League baseball team for many years and coached Secaucus Biddy Basketball for over 15 years. After retiring to Georgia, he was an active member of the Woodstock Senior Center and The Silver Roamers. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and sudoku, traveling with his wife and visiting with family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife of fifty years Patricia "Pat" Van Es (nee Heumann) who will cherish him and the life they built together forever. He will be eternally missed by his children and their spouses; Gregory and Kristen Van Es, William and Jennifer Van Es, Tracy Lynn and Richard Drye. The memory of this kind and gentle man will live on in his grandchildren, Ryan and Colin Van Es, Caitlin and Liam Van Es, and William and Madison Drye. He is also survived by his brothers Charles (Loretta) and Peter (Nancy) Van Es, his sister-in-law and her husband, Kathy and Chuck Wilt, his Aunt Charlotte Salvatori, lifelong friend Tom Lewandoski, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and William Van Es.

A private viewing and funeral arrangements was entrusted to H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, Sandy Springs, GA. A funeral mass was held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs, GA on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2 PM for immediate family. Due to the pandemic, Bill's extended family and friends may view his mass at https://vimeo.com/480521578.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to The Secaucus Little League by check to 19 Millridge Road, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Attn: Little League President or find electronic donation details at BillVanEs.org


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
