VEAL, William Forrest William Forrest Veal, age 85, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on May 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Faye Hooks Veal and survived by his two daughters, Susan Peacock (and Steve) and Sandra Hausman (and Scott). Grandchildren include Aubrey Peacock, Hooks Hausman, Bailey Peacock, Salem Peacock, Leo Hausman and Knight Hausman. A private family service will be held at Crestlawn Cemetery on June 6, 2020. In the early 1960's, Forrest became a founder as well as member of the Board of Trustees at Christian City. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to Christian City, 7345 Red Oak Road, Union City, GA 30291. HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill in charge of arrangements.