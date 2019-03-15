WALKER, William Hudson "Bill" William Hudson (Bill) Walker was born October 8, 1933 in Andrews, NC. The family moved to Savannah when he was 3. Bill graduated from Savannah High School in 1951 and worked for the Savannah Morning News until he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving from 1952-56. He then studied at Armstrong College while employed as an inspector for Retail Credit Corporation. Bill moved to Atlanta in 1959, working for Continental Insurance Company as he completed his education at Georgia State University, graduating with a B.B.A. in insurance in 1963. During his career at Continental, he worked in underwriting and administrative management, installing some of the first computer-generated policy programs throughout the country. He became the Superintendent of Office Services for the Atlanta office then became Manager of Field Administration of the Southeast Region. Bill worked as a tax preparer for H & R Block for many years. He was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church where he served on the Administrative Board, was an usher for more than 30 years and served on the funeral and memorial guild. Bill also enjoyed his time as a member of the ROMEOS. Additionally, Bill was longtime volunteer at Buckhead Christian Ministry. He died peacefully on March 10, 2019 with his devoted wife, Patricia Loeb Walker, by his side. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta 30305. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christmas Kindness, c/o Peachtree Road UMC or to Buckhead Christian Ministries, 2847 Piedmont Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary