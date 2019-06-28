WEAVER, M.D., F.A.C.S., William Lynn Sept. 2, 1949 May 25, 2019 William Lynn Weaver a native of Knoxville, Tennessee retired as Chief of Surgery at North Carolina Veteran's Administration Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC in November 2018. He served as Senior Associate Dean at Ross University School of Medicine, Dominica Campus in Roseau, Dominica West Indies, as Interim Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Sciences and Chair of Surgery. Formerly, he served as Professor, Chair and Residency Program Director of Surgery at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA. William Lynn Weaver was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and served in leadership positions on several prestigious organizations (Atlanta Medical Association, Heritage Fund of the American Medical Association, National Medical Association, Southern Surgical Association, Society of Black Academic Surgeons). Weaver attended Meharry Medical College in Nashville, TN where he received his medical degree (1978). His training in General Surgery included a surgical internship at the Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center in Denver, CO (1979) and his residency was completed at Madigan Army Medical Center, Tacoma, WA (1983). He served as a Major in the United States Army Medical Corps and as Chief of General Surgery Service at Blanchfield Army Medical Center, Fort Campbell, KY. His undergraduate education was completed at Howard University College of Pharmacy, Washington, DC (1974). He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathryn Anderson Weaver, three sons Dr. Kibwe (Sylvrine) Aziwike and Jwyanza Weaver, two daughters Kimberly Olajumoke Weaver and Dr. Kimberly Hammond (Leon), adopted daughter Lakisha Bentley, four grand-children (Khary, Karnell, Kibwe Jr., and Vivian), one brother Wayne (Susan) Weaver and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, God-children and many close friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 1:00PM at Morehouse School of Medicine, National Center for Primary Care, Louis W. Sullivan Auditorium, 720 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. In lieu of flowers, send donations to The Heritage Fund, Atlanta Medical Association, William Lynn Weaver Scholarship Fund, 208 Hawthorne Place, Fayetteville, GA 30214. Call (404) 586-0385 or email [email protected] for additional information. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019