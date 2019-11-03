|
WEBB, William Jerry William Jerry Webb, 82, of Powder Springs, GA went to Heaven on October 30, 2019. Jerry and his loving wife Peggy just celebrated 60 years of marriage in June. Jerry was a wonderful, kind, loving, generous, funny and selfless man. He was a completely devoted husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather. He treasured his time with his family, friends and neighbors. He loved everyone with his Christian heart. Born in Anderson, SC, to Willie Fred and Martha Eunice Webb, Jerry moved to Powder Springs in 1963. Jerry was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Powder Springs and served as Deacon, Sunday School Director, and other positions during his many years there. He lived his life with a servant heart. Among his many likes, he enjoyed golfing. fishing, dancing with his wife, telling jokes, the Braves, and the UGA Bulldogs. His most favorite activity was helping others. After his retirement from Square D Electrical Company, Jerry spent his time driving a special needs school bus for Cobb County for 17 years. He loved spending mornings and afternoons with his special passengers. Jerry is survived by his wife Peggy Ann Higgins Webb, daughter and son-in-law Sedonna and Charles Jenkins, granddaughter Morgan Jenkins Hoffman and her husband Derek Hoffman, granddaughter Haley Jenkins McGinnis and her husband Paul McGinnis, brother Victor Van Webb and his wife Carole. His memory will be cherished by his large extended family. A memorial to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at First Baptist Church of Powder Springs on Sunday, November 24th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loving Arms Cancer Outreach, 995 Roswell St., NE Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30060. Online guestbook at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019