Services
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 963-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for William White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William White Obituary
WHITE, William Murray William Murray White, known to friends and family as Murray, age 75, of Loganville, GA, died peacefully on August 27, 2019 with his family at his side. Murray was a very devoted and loving husband, father, brother and uncle, and a loyal friend. He was quick to share his love of family, love of all things Texas and his great sense of humor with all he encountered. He was born in Austin, Texas and spent his early life in Lubbock, Dallas and Houston. He resided in the metro Atlanta area for the past 47 years. Murray graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1963 to 1967. From 1976 to 1996, Murray served full time with the Army ARNGUS in Georgia. After retiring from the Army, Murray worked for the United States Postal Service until he retired in 2013. Murray was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Forrest Alan White and Frances Allene White, and sisters Patricia White Fischer & Mary Beth White Breakey. He is survived and will be sorely missed by his wife of 46 years, Mary, his sons, Robert Andrew and Joseph Alan, and sisters Claudia Dorrell of New Mexico and Linda O'Brien of Texas, along with many other family members who loved him. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:30 AM, with interment at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Murray's memory to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/donate.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now