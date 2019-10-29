|
|
WHITE, William Murray William Murray White, known to friends and family as Murray, age 75, of Loganville, GA, died peacefully on August 27, 2019 with his family at his side. Murray was a very devoted and loving husband, father, brother and uncle, and a loyal friend. He was quick to share his love of family, love of all things Texas and his great sense of humor with all he encountered. He was born in Austin, Texas and spent his early life in Lubbock, Dallas and Houston. He resided in the metro Atlanta area for the past 47 years. Murray graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1963 to 1967. From 1976 to 1996, Murray served full time with the Army ARNGUS in Georgia. After retiring from the Army, Murray worked for the United States Postal Service until he retired in 2013. Murray was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Forrest Alan White and Frances Allene White, and sisters Patricia White Fischer & Mary Beth White Breakey. He is survived and will be sorely missed by his wife of 46 years, Mary, his sons, Robert Andrew and Joseph Alan, and sisters Claudia Dorrell of New Mexico and Linda O'Brien of Texas, along with many other family members who loved him. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:30 AM, with interment at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Murray's memory to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/donate.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 29, 2019