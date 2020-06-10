WILKES, Sr., William Wayne William Wayne Wilkes, Sr., Navy Veteran, of Forest Park, passed away on June 7, 2020. He was born in Slocumb, AL to the late, Clarence Wilkes and Mae Fannie Glass. Services will be held at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1 PM, Rev. Wayne Wilkes, Jr. will be officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 pm-8 pm. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Wilkes. He is survived by his sons, Wayne Wilkes, Jr. (Kimberly) of Cleveland and Price Wilkes (Sara) of Roswell, stepdaughter, Holly Creel of Warrior, AL, sisters, Linda Hughes (Pat) of Tampa, FL, and Barbara Herren (John) of Houston, TX, brother, Lee Wilkes of Columbus, grandchildren, Kerby Wilkes, Jordan Wilkes, and Shane Wilkes, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and loved ones. Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA, 770-961-2828.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 10, 2020.