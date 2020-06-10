William Wilkes Sr.
1936 - 2020
WILKES, Sr., William Wayne William Wayne Wilkes, Sr., Navy Veteran, of Forest Park, passed away on June 7, 2020. He was born in Slocumb, AL to the late, Clarence Wilkes and Mae Fannie Glass. Services will be held at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1 PM, Rev. Wayne Wilkes, Jr. will be officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 pm-8 pm. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Wilkes. He is survived by his sons, Wayne Wilkes, Jr. (Kimberly) of Cleveland and Price Wilkes (Sara) of Roswell, stepdaughter, Holly Creel of Warrior, AL, sisters, Linda Hughes (Pat) of Tampa, FL, and Barbara Herren (John) of Houston, TX, brother, Lee Wilkes of Columbus, grandchildren, Kerby Wilkes, Jordan Wilkes, and Shane Wilkes, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and loved ones. Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA, 770-961-2828.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
JUN
12
Service
01:00 PM
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
June 9, 2020
I first met Wayne when I was assigned to the IBEW building in 1975. I will never forget the first day I saw him with his red, white and blue striped bell bottom pants. He was a great co-worker and an even better friend. He brought a great deal of joy and entertainment into the lives of all of us who knew him. Rest in Peace my friend.
Robert Davis
Friend
June 9, 2020

Wayne was a great guy and we loved being around him. We had fun in so many places and events. We all remember Wayne at work (traveling with Wayne was a real learning experience), drinking all over Atlanta at our hang-outs, (the Ramada Inn, the Mansion, Down Under, Ruby Reds and many more), camping in the rough on the river, IAPES, and at our luncheons. He livened-up every place he went. We will always remember you, dear friend.
ALICE WOLIN
Friend
June 9, 2020
Wayne was a dear friend of the Office of Alumni Engagement at Columbus State! He was such a treat at our events in Atlanta, he was definitely a highlight of our trips. He would bring the neatest CSU memorabilia and would tell the best stories. He made everyone feel welcome in his presence. Our events won't be the same without him. I am so thankful to have met him!
Katie Evans
Friend
June 9, 2020
Friendship with Wayne was a forever friendship. He shared in sad times and happy times. W had the ability to find joy in everyday life. He loved his friends and telling us he loved us came easily for him. Price and Wayne, your dad was a special man. His passing leaves a void in my life and I will miss him dearly. I am blessed to have so many wonderful treasured memories of time spent with him.
Linda Gibson
Friend
June 9, 2020
There is no man in my life that has had more influence on me than WW. He imparted a world view that resonates to this day...How to see the world from a birds eye view. He taught me how to be a man, how to be a father, a friend... a good friend to people, how to find the humor in it all by listening and telling great stories. He taught me how to live life with joy. Life is an improvisation... if you get the invitation to do something that allows you to grow you take it regardless the outcome. Wayne you are one of a kind. Thank you for always being there for me. Price, Wayne Jr... to you all... my thoughts are with you today. This is a celebration of a maverick... a free spirit that blazed his own trail. I love you Wayne.
Walton Goggins
Friend
June 8, 2020
Wayne Wilkes was one of a kind,. He loved his family, he loved his friends, and he dearly loved his wife Karen. Wayne was a legend in the Georgia Department of Labor, where he served as President of the International Association of Personnel in Employment Services, unifying co-workers in one of the most effective Labor Departments in the United States. Largely due to Wayne and Karen, a core group of these co-workers remain close friends today, meeting for quarterly luncheons. After retiring, Wayne and Karen formed a group of voluntary "lip singers" of fellow retired workers, who performed with cardboard instruments, evening gowns and long white gloves. They entertained at numerous nursing homes, including the Veterans Hospital in Atlanta. It was indeed a WW Production! Wayne frequently called his friends for a "health and welfare check", encouraging us to keep walking and to drink lots of water. Wayne was a great dancer. He was a great story teller. He loved life. He brought love and laughter everywhere he went. He was truly a blessing in my life, in my Son Walt's life and in my whole family. My sincerest love and heartfelt thoughts go out to Wayne's entire wonderful family. May my precious friend rest in peace. Love, Janet Long Goggins
Janet Goggins
Friend
June 8, 2020
Praying for God's grace and comfort for all the family.
Jerry Wilkes
Family
