There is no man in my life that has had more influence on me than WW. He imparted a world view that resonates to this day...How to see the world from a birds eye view. He taught me how to be a man, how to be a father, a friend... a good friend to people, how to find the humor in it all by listening and telling great stories. He taught me how to live life with joy. Life is an improvisation... if you get the invitation to do something that allows you to grow you take it regardless the outcome. Wayne you are one of a kind. Thank you for always being there for me. Price, Wayne Jr... to you all... my thoughts are with you today. This is a celebration of a maverick... a free spirit that blazed his own trail. I love you Wayne.

Walton Goggins

Friend