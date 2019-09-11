|
|
WILLIAMS, William "Roger" Mr. William "Roger" Williams, 85 of Dalton, GA, departed this life Sept. 4, 2019. He was born September 22, 1933 in Gainesville, GA, a son of the late William Marcus and Jessie Dean Glaze Williams. Roger was a graduate of North Georgia College, and served in the U.S. Army for eight years where he attained the rank of captain including tours in Germany and in Vietnam. He and his wife Joann moved to Dalton in 1963 when he became president of Credit Services, Inc. He spent 22 years serving his community and North Georgia in the State House of Representatives, and was later elected as the area's 14th Congressional District representative on the State Transportation Board. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joann Pope Williams; children, Richard Michael and Sherrell Williams of Gainesville, GA, Kathy Williams and Randy Bent of Nova Scotia, Canada, William Marcus Williams II and Jan Dougherty, Allyson Williams both of Dalton, GA; sister, Patricia Williams Greer of Atlanta, GA, Carol Williams Lebing of Seattle, WA, Dianne Williams Ravin of Morro Bay, CA; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren. To celebrate the life of William "Roger" Williams, the family will receive friends at the Ponders Melrose Chapel on Sept. 14, from 3:30 PM - 5 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations in remembrance of Roger: Hamilton Home Health & Hospice, Family Support Council of Dalton, or Rotary Club of Dalton. Arrangements will be by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel, Dalton, GA. (706)226-4002 "Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, Florists" YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 11, 2019