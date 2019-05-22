|
|
WYNNE, William William W. Wynne (Bill) of Sandy Springs died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, he attended Druid Hills High School and Georgia State University. He proudly served in the U. S. Navy. An engineer for General Motors, he retired in 1986. He was a devoted. Loving husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Wynne and survived by his two daughters, Shelly Corvin of Weston, FL and Valerie Gadrix of Marietta and sons-in-law Eliot Corvin and Mark Gadrix. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Rev. Bruce Donnelly officiating. The family will receive friends I hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Benson, Inc., 6500 Vernon Woods Dr. Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2019