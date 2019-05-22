Services
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-8511
Resources
More Obituaries for William WYNNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William WYNNE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William WYNNE Obituary
WYNNE, William William W. Wynne (Bill) of Sandy Springs died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, he attended Druid Hills High School and Georgia State University. He proudly served in the U. S. Navy. An engineer for General Motors, he retired in 1986. He was a devoted. Loving husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Wynne and survived by his two daughters, Shelly Corvin of Weston, FL and Valerie Gadrix of Marietta and sons-in-law Eliot Corvin and Mark Gadrix. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Rev. Bruce Donnelly officiating. The family will receive friends I hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Benson, Inc., 6500 Vernon Woods Dr. Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandy Springs Chapel
Download Now