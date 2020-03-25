|
|
YOUNGQUIST, William Cable William Cable Youngquist died March 15, 2020. He was born in Lorain, OH, the son the late Carl and Virena Cable Youngquist. He was predeceased by his wife Lucy Watson Youngquist. Bill is survived by his daughters Linda of New York, NY, and Lisa of South Bend, IN, grandchildren Jonathan, Evan, and Laura, and his brother, Carl. He also has 3 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his first wife Jane Huber Youngquist. He served in the U.S. Navy at the age of 18 in World War II. After his discharge he graduated from The Ohio State University. He and his wife relocated to Chicago where he held various accounting positions, and they then lived in Heidelberg, Germany and Orleans France while he was a civilian working for the Dept. of Army. After returning from France, they lived in Cleveland and Dayton Ohio where he was employed as a Manager for Ernst and Ernst, CPAs. He held CPA certificates in Ohio, Illinois, and Georgia. He joined the E.F MacDonald Co. in Dayton Ohio and was transferred back to Chicago as a VP and General Manager of a subsidiary company. He resigned from E.F. Macdonald Co. and formed an accounting practice, then moved to Atlanta, GA, where he became V P of Finance of a rug mill. He resigned from this position to form another accounting practice. He attended and graduated from Atlanta Law School in the evenings and passed the Georgia Bar Exam. He then established a firm practicing law and accounting until he retired at age 75. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Lucy, and hunting and fishing with his friends. He then traveled all over Europe, Egypt, Alaska, Canada, Nova Scotia, Hawaii, Mediterranean, and more in between. He was active at the Shallowford Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 25, 2020