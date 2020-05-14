|
|
ANDERSON, Jr., Willie Clyde In Loving Memory, Willie Clyde Anderson, Jr., age 63, who passed away on May 10, 2020, will be having a public viewing on Friday, May 15, from 3 PM - 5 PM, at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia of 41 years, daughters, Ashley Anderson and Amberly Davis (Chris) and grandchildren Bailei, Emmanuel and Farrah. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences and more info. Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes. (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2020