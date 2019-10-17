Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Broughton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Broughton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Broughton In Memoriam
The family of Willie Nell Elder Broughton remembers: June 29, 1937 October 17, 2018 When you left us a year ago, we were all devastated. But you didn't go alone. You took a part of each of our hearts with you. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you. Sometimes we cry, but more and more, with each passing day, we smile as we remember your smile and your loving heart. You were an amazing wife, sister, sister-in-law, and friend. You will never, ever be forgotten. We love you forever and beyond Rest in Heaven Love J. R. Broughton and Family
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.