BYRD, Sr., Willie "Bay" Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Willie "Bay" Byrd, Sr., of McDonough, GA, will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 AM; Israel Missionary Baptist Church, 2071 Hosea L. Williams Dr. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317. Elder Sylvania Watkins, Eulogist. Interment, Southview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:45 AM. Willie leaves to cherish his memories to his devoted wife of 31 years, Ola Mae Byrd (Ola); daughters: Bayola Byrd, Rose Byrd, Shequila Byrd, Loperiotta Byrd, Bridget Moore, Cicely Byrd, and Tashana Byrd; son, Willie Byrd, Jr.; aunt, Ella B. Willingham; four sisters-in-law: Rebecca (Becky) Byrd, Lucile Carter, Beatrice Lunceford and Ella Mae Lewis; brother-in-law, Willie Lee Lewis; nephew, Darius Quinte; niece, Carla Byrd; twelve grandchildren; cousins; and special devoted friends: Willie and Lula Howard, Virgil Handspike, Dr. Timothy Young, Evelyn Lumpkin, and future son-in-law, Dante Bradford. Viewing TODAY from 4 PM - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2019
