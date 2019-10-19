|
CAIN, Willie Mae "Helen" Services for Willie Mae Cain (Helen) of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 1 PM, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1565 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30032. Brother Christopher Bryant, officiating. The remains will be placed in state at 12:30 PM. Interment College Park Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories her eight children, Gary (Gloria), Owen, Marilyn, Douglas (Shirley), Jacqueline, Alecia (Eric), Yolanda (Charles), and Rasheda; thirty grandchildren; fifty great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Agnes Favors Frye; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and many special friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 12:45 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 19, 2019