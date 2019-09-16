|
|
COLE, Willie Edward Celebration of life service for Mr. Willie Edward Cole age 74, will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Saint Philip AME Church 240 Candler Rd SE, Atlanta, GA, 30317, Rev. William D. Watley, PhD., Senior Pastor. Mr. Cole will lie instate at 10 AM until the hour of service. Interment Hillandale Memorial Garden 6201 Hillandale Drive Lithonia, GA, 30058. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 12 PM - 8 PM, at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Mr. Cole will be cherished by his loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656. Please express condolences at www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 16, 2019