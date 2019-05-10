|
COSBY, Jr., Willie James Funeral Services for Mr. Willie James Cosby Jr., who passed on May 3, 2019 will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 11 AM in our Chapel with Reverend William Tate, officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 10-11 AM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, Ga. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019