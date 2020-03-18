Services
Willie Favors Obituary
FAVORS, Willie H. Mr. Willie H. Favors, 75, of Forest , GA passed March 10, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Favors will be held at 12 PM, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church, 1773 Hawthorne Ave., College Park, GA 30337. Interment at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. Visitation is 10 AM-8 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2020
Remember
