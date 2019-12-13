Services
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-3810
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hunter Hill First Baptist Church
166 Edwards Street, NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Willie Gray Obituary
GRAY, Willie Edward "Big Ed" Mr. Willie Edward Gray ("Big Ed") passed away on Dec. 6, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 AM at Hunter Hill First Baptist Church, 166 Edwards Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Christopher A. Wimberly, Pastor. "Big Ed" leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Helen; Son, Santhony; Daughters, Cathy, Terry and husband, Rev. Jerome Winston; Grandson and wife, Johnathan and Jessica; one brother and four sisters. Visitation, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, 12 PM - 8 PM. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019
Remember
