GRESHAM, Willie B Celebration of Life Graveside Services for Willie B Gresham will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 388 Stephens Salem Road, Stephens, GA 30667, Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Viewing will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, at Gregory B. Levett, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034 from 3-5 pm. He leaves to cherish a loving and devoted wife, Irene Gresham, six children, Willie (Brenda) Gresham, Ethel Jean Tenney, Vivian Hairston, Rodney Gresham, Ricky Gresham, and Janet (Roy) Todd. A loving sister, Barbara Jean Gresham, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 16, 2020