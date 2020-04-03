|
|
GRIMES, Jr., Willie Frank Graveside Service for Willie Frank Grimes Jr. will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Rev. K.L. Alexander officiating. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Diann Grimes, son, Nicholaus, daughters, Nikendra and Shay, and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2020